EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies gain as plans to re-open U.S. economy boosts sentiment

By Anushka Trivedi

April 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies advanced against a weaker dollar on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to re-open the economy uplifted the risk sentiment.

Rupiah IDR=, which has been pressured by an exodus of outflows since the coronavirus crisis began, firmed 1.3% to a near one-month high and was on track to log a weekly gain of 2.5%.

The currency's recent strength is due to easing investor concerns as bond inflows show signs of recovering, Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said. Indonesia's benchmark bond yield ID10YT=RR dropped 1.6% this week, after steadily climbing since late February.

Meanwhile, hopes that the United States will roll back restrictions on businesses and reports about a potential treatment for COVID-19 gave rise to risk appetite and knocked the U.S. dollar. .DXY

In Asia, China reported a flurry of economic data, including its first quarterly GDP contraction on record as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which was largely within market consensus.

Growth in the mainland's March industrial production versus weak reading for the previous two months stood out and "validated the strong resumption trend in production," said Fiona Lim, senior forex strategist at Maybank, Singapore.

"The Chinese government is now focused on stimulating domestic demand and that could provide some support to regional trade and forex markets," Lim added.

The yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.1% to mark its best session in more than a week but was set to post its first weekly loss in four, shedding 0.6%.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Korean won KRW=KFTC - all sensitive to China's economic fortunes - strengthened between 0.3% and 0.9%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.5% as its central bank slashed the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

The Singapore dollar SGD= rose sharply to see its best day in over a week after the city-state reported a surprise 17.6% jump in March exports, helped by a surge in pharmaceutical shipments.

The export data is a closely watched indicator of Singapore's economic health and so far seems to have dodged the hit from global demand destruction caused by coronavirus, Prakash Sakpal, an economist for ING said in a note.

However, he saw little chances of the trend continuing "as the month-long 'circuit-breaker' to contain the COVID-19 spread will significantly impair activity in April and in the rest of this quarter."

Singapore is due to report first-quarter GDP figures on May 26.

($1 = 76.4450 Indian rupees)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0505 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.710

107.94

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.423

1.4277

+0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.070

30.120

+0.17

Korean won

1218.400

1228.7

+0.85

Baht

32.505

32.66

+0.48

Peso

50.770

51.03

+0.51

Rupiah

15400.000

15600

+1.30

Rupee

76.460

76.86

+0.52

Ringgit

4.365

4.372

+0.16

Yuan

7.079

7.0820

+0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.710

108.61

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.423

1.3444

-5.52

Taiwan dlr

30.070

30.106

+0.12

Korean won

1218.400

1156.40

-5.09

Baht

32.505

29.91

-7.98

Peso

50.770

50.65

-0.24

Rupiah

15400.000

13880

-9.87

Rupee

76.460

71.38

-6.64

Ringgit

4.365

4.0890

-6.32

Yuan

7.079

6.9632

-1.63

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

