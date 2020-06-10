EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies gain ahead of Fed decision

Fed statement expected at 1800 GMT

June 10 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Wednesday, holding onto positive momentum on hopes of a quick economic recovery even as caution set in ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision that may see focus turn toward yield curve control.

Investor sentiment has been buoyant as most countries in Asia have started the process of re-opening their economies and U.S. data supported views that an economic recovery is on the cards.

But hopes for a full-fledged recovery still seem a distant possibility. Analysts are eyeing whether the Fed will pledge to keep longer-term interest rates at a specific level in a move more widely known as yield curve control.

"Any slippage on Fed to address the rising UST yield issue could hurt risk assets," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The Thai baht THB=TH hit its strongest level since Feb. 17 against the U.S. dollar, while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP was at a mid-2018 high.

Markets are also looking for confirmation from the Fed on how long rates will stay where they are, said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at the Bank of Singapore, adding that investors were taking positions ahead of the announcement.

"If the Fed continues to stay dovish and the weaker dollar backdrop holds, there's a bit more scope for the central banks to ease rates and that should be beneficial for the local bond markets," he added.

Plans by the Thailand government to roll out further stimulus to spur growth have been supporting the baht this week.

The Philippine peso PHP= advanced 0.4% to 49.846, while stocks .PSI fell more than 3%. .SO

Imports plunged more than exports in April, narrowing the trade deficit to its lowest in more than five years but pointing to a collapse in domestic economic output. The economy is slated to contract for the first time in more than two decades.

"The widening of the trade gap coupled with the absence of usual dollar inflows from remittances could translate to a swelling of the current account deficit, which could spark renewed depreciation pressure on PHP in 2H," ING said in a note, adding that the peso could weaken just over 52 per dollar by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the rupiah IDR=ID weakened 0.2% in volatile trade.

Indonesia's central bank said the currency had more room to appreciate, but analysts are worried that the rising number of coronavirus cases may lead to new restrictions.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0524 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.520

107.72

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3886

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.693

29.803

+0.37

Korean won

1192.500

1197.7

+0.44

Baht

31.150

31.335

+0.59

Peso

49.846

50.04

+0.39

Rupiah

13890.000

13860

-0.22

Rupee

75.455

75.61

+0.21

Ringgit

4.262

4.274

+0.28

Yuan

7.071

7.0765

+0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.520

108.61

+1.01

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3444

-2.98

Taiwan dlr

29.693

30.106

+1.39

Korean won

1192.500

1156.40

-3.03

Baht

31.150

29.91

-3.98

Peso

49.846

50.65

+1.61

Rupiah

13920.000

13880

-0.29

Rupee

75.455

71.38

-5.40

Ringgit

4.262

4.0890

-4.06

Yuan

7.071

6.9632

-1.53

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

