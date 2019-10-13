EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.240

108.4

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3725

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.624

30.850

+0.74

Korean won

1184.500

1188.8

+0.36

Peso

51.490

51.6

+0.21

Rupiah

14120.000

14123

+0.02

Rupee

71.020

71.02

+0.00

Ringgit

4.178

4.184

+0.14

Yuan

7.076

7.0890

+0.19

* Thai markets are closed for holiday

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.240

109.56

+1.22

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3627

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

30.624

30.733

+0.36

Korean won

1184.500

1115.70

-5.81

Baht

30.410

32.55

+7.04

Peso

51.490

52.47

+1.90

Rupiah

14120.000

14375

+1.81

Rupee

71.020

69.77

-1.76

Ringgit

4.178

4.1300

-1.15

Yuan

7.076

6.8730

-2.87

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com ; +91-80-6749-6540; Reuters Messaging: patturaja.muruga.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

