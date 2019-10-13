EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.240
108.4
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3725
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.624
30.850
+0.74
Korean won
1184.500
1188.8
+0.36
Peso
51.490
51.6
+0.21
Rupiah
14120.000
14123
+0.02
Rupee
71.020
71.02
+0.00
Ringgit
4.178
4.184
+0.14
Yuan
7.076
7.0890
+0.19
* Thai markets are closed for holiday
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.240
109.56
+1.22
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3627
-0.55
Taiwan dlr
30.624
30.733
+0.36
Korean won
1184.500
1115.70
-5.81
Baht
30.410
32.55
+7.04
Peso
51.490
52.47
+1.90
Rupiah
14120.000
14375
+1.81
Rupee
71.020
69.77
-1.76
Ringgit
4.178
4.1300
-1.15
Yuan
7.076
6.8730
-2.87
