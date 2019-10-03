EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, S.Korean won gains most

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.810
106.9
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3807
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.982
31.064
+0.26
Korean won
1198.200
1206
+0.65
Baht
30.500
30.55
+0.16
Peso
51.710
51.75
+0.08
Rupiah
14140.000
14170
+0.21
Rupee
70.880
70.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.184
4.186
+0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.810
109.56
+2.57
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3627
-1.20
Taiwan dlr
30.982
30.733
-0.80
Korean won
1198.200
1115.70
-6.89
Baht
30.500
32.55
+6.72
Peso
51.710
52.47
+1.47
Rupiah
14140.000
14375
+1.66
Rupee
70.880
69.77
-1.57
Ringgit
4.184
4.1300
-1.28
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.