EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, S.Korean won gains most

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.810

106.9

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3807

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.982

31.064

+0.26

Korean won

1198.200

1206

+0.65

Baht

30.500

30.55

+0.16

Peso

51.710

51.75

+0.08

Rupiah

14140.000

14170

+0.21

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.186

+0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.810

109.56

+2.57

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3627

-1.20

Taiwan dlr

30.982

30.733

-0.80

Korean won

1198.200

1115.70

-6.89

Baht

30.500

32.55

+6.72

Peso

51.710

52.47

+1.47

Rupiah

14140.000

14375

+1.66

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.184

4.1300

-1.28

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

