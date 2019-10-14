EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm on signs of U.S.-China breakthrough

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rose on Monday after the United States and China signalled progress in their trade negotiations, which lifted investor sentiment and prompted a hunt for risk assets such as emerging market pairs.

The improved mood supported currencies of trade-reliant economies, specifically the Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won, which led regional gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect from Tuesday. However, he did not revoke any of the existing tariffs on Chinese goods.

According to Trump, the phase-1 trade deal would cover agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

Most Asian currencies have been severely hit since the onset of the trade war between the world's two biggest economies last year, as higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods slowed the regional economies as a whole, with many countries playing a major part of the supply chain to China's exports.

"The partial deal between U.S. and China should temporarily boost sentiment, remove some of the depreciation pressure on CNH and provide relative support for Asia ex-Japan currencies, including the South Korean won and Taiwan dollar," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in a note.

"The actual signing of the agreement is still four to five weeks away and past experience suggests there is still room for disappointment."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC led the regional currencies, each rising more than 0.5% against the greenback.

The Taiwan dollar, in fact, touched a more than one-year high of 30.61 to the dollar.

China's yuan CNY=CFTC, also jumped to a two-month high against the dollar despite its recent trade data showed slowing exports and imports, pointing to a further weakness in the economy.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and the Philippine peso PHP=PH also gained over 0.25% each on Monday.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

The Singapore dollar SGD= gained 0.28% against the dollar on Monday.

The Sino-U.S. trade optimism boosted the export reliant nation's currency, despite data showing its economy grew less than expected in the third quarter on an annualised basis.

However, the economy avoided slipping into a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Monday.

In a statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would lower slightly the slope of the Singapore dollar's policy band, while the width and centre of the band would not be changed.

"The rationale for easing is clear: subdued core inflation and weaker economic growth with output below potential. Overall, we think MAS is keeping its option open to more easing ahead," said MUFG Bank in a report.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0533 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0533 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.330

108.4

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3725

+0.27

Taiwan dlr

30.580

30.850

+0.88

Korean won

1183.500

1188.8

+0.45

Peso

51.450

51.6

+0.29

Rupiah

14110.000

14123

+0.09

Rupee

70.868

71.02

+0.22

Ringgit

4.178

4.184

+0.14

Yuan

7.055

7.0890

+0.48

*Thai markets are closed for holiday

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.330

109.56

+1.14

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.45

Taiwan dlr

30.580

30.733

+0.50

Korean won

1183.500

1115.70

-5.73

Baht

30.410

32.55

+7.04

Peso

51.450

52.47

+1.98

Rupiah

14110.000

14375

+1.88

Rupee

70.868

69.77

-1.55

Ringgit

4.178

4.1300

-1.15

Yuan

7.055

6.8730

-2.58

SGD SOR & S$NEERhttps://tmsnrt.rs/35t1VEp

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Graphic by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com ; +91-80-6749-6540; Reuters Messaging: patturaja.muruga.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

