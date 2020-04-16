EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads

April 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

107.94

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4277

+0.37

Taiwan dlr

30.045

30.120

+0.25

Korean won

1218.000

1228.7

+0.88

Baht

32.480

32.66

+0.55

Peso

50.740

51.03

+0.57

Rupiah

15450.000

15600

+0.97

Rupee

76.860

76.86

+0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.372

+0.51

Yuan

7.072

7.0820

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

108.61

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3444

-5.48

Taiwan dlr

30.045

30.106

+0.20

Korean won

1218.000

1156.40

-5.06

Baht

32.480

29.91

-7.91

Peso

50.740

50.65

-0.18

Rupiah

15450.000

13880

-10.16

Rupee

76.860

71.38

-7.13

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.072

6.9632

-1.54

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.