EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

April 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

107.94

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4277

+0.37

Taiwan dlr

30.045

30.120

+0.25

Korean won

1218.000

1228.7

+0.88

Baht

32.480

32.66

+0.55

Peso

50.740

51.03

+0.57

Rupiah

15450.000

15600

+0.97

Rupee

76.860

76.86

+0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.372

+0.51

Yuan

7.072

7.0820

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

108.61

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3444

-5.48

Taiwan dlr

30.045

30.106

+0.20

Korean won

1218.000

1156.40

-5.06

Baht

32.480

29.91

-7.91

Peso

50.740

50.65

-0.18

Rupiah

15450.000

13880

-10.16

Rupee

76.860

71.38

-7.13

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.072

6.9632

-1.54

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters