EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads

April 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.720
107.94
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.422
1.4277
+0.37
Taiwan dlr
30.045
30.120
+0.25
Korean won
1218.000
1228.7
+0.88
Baht
32.480
32.66
+0.55
Peso
50.740
51.03
+0.57
Rupiah
15450.000
15600
+0.97
Rupee
76.860
76.86
+0.00
Ringgit
4.350
4.372
+0.51
Yuan
7.072
7.0820
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.720
108.61
+0.83
Sing dlr
1.422
1.3444
-5.48
Taiwan dlr
30.045
30.106
+0.20
Korean won
1218.000
1156.40
-5.06
Baht
32.480
29.91
-7.91
Peso
50.740
50.65
-0.18
Rupiah
15450.000
13880
-10.16
Rupee
76.860
71.38
-7.13
Ringgit
4.350
4.0890
-6.00
Yuan
7.072
6.9632
-1.54
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
