EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall on fears of trade war dragging on

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the South Korean won falling the most, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump dashed bets of a speedy resolution to Washington's drawn-out trade war with Beijing.

Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, knocking hopes that a "phase 1" deal would be signed by Dec. 15, when additional tariffs on Chinese goods are set to take effect.

"Investors have become more desensitized to trade headlines of late but given the extent to which trade optimism was running towards the top end, the latest trade headlines are extremely bitter pills for the market to swallow," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

China, which stands to lose the most from a longer trade war, saw its currency CNY=CFXS weaken for a third session and touch a more than one-month low at one point in the session.

Leading the declines in the region, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.6% and was set for a seventh straight session of losses.

The currency, which is already sensitive to trade headlines, has seen risk sentiment sour further after neighbor North Korea earlier this week accused the U.S. of trying to drag out denuclearisation talks.

In contrast to the barrage of negative trade headlines, the day's busy economic roster showed China service data hitting a 7-month high, Malaysian exports drop slower than expected and India's dominant services sector rebounding to growth.

"Economic green shoots are a budding theme to end 2019 and may kickstart 2020 on a positive tone," OCBC said in a note.

However, the positive prints did little to stave off caution towards Asian currencies, with the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN down 0.1%, each.

THE PHILIPPINE PESO

The Philippine peso PHP= was on firmer footing than its peers, slightly higher ahead of annual inflation data on Thursday.

Inflation likely quickened for the first time in six months in November but the expected number will be below the central bank's comfort range for the year, a Reuters poll showed.

The expected bounce led ING to posit in a note that the country's central bank would hold rates at its Dec. 12 meeting.

"The peso may benefit from a rebound in inflation and the possible BSP pause as the dovish Governor closes shop for the year," ING said in the note.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0545 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0545 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

108.62

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3636

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.501

30.507

+0.02

Korean won

1194.700

1187.2

-0.63

Baht

30.280

30.271

-0.03

Peso

51.070

51.08

+0.02

Rupiah

14120.000

14100

-0.14

Rupee

71.730

71.67

-0.09

Ringgit

4.179

4.173

-0.14

Yuan

7.068

7.0610

-0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

109.56

+0.88

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3627

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.501

30.733

+0.76

Korean won

1194.700

1115.70

-6.61

Baht

30.280

32.55

+7.50

Peso

51.070

52.47

+2.74

Rupiah

14120.000

14375

+1.81

Rupee

71.730

69.77

-2.73

Ringgit

4.179

4.1300

-1.17

Yuan

7.068

6.8730

-2.76

