EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edgy as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal concerns

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies trod water on Thursday, amid fears that efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war could suffer as Beijing threatened "counter measures" after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong.

"All eyes will be on what kind of responses China would muster, and whether it would derail the trade negotiations," analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note.

Export-focused South Korean won KRW=KFTC, among the most vulnerable to developments on the trade front, depreciated 0.2% to its weakest level against the dollar in nearly a month.

Focus will now turn to a Bank of Korea policy meeting on Friday, when it is widely expected to stand pat, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, a separate poll showed another month of double-digit contraction for South Korea's exports in November.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat against the dollar, despite a firmer fixing by the central bank.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.1% each, while the Thai baht THB=TH was flat.

Thailand's central bank governor on Thursday expressed concern about the rapid strengthening of the baht, and said the central bank has steadily taken action to prevent the currency from rising too fast.

Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said that while there were no clear measures yet, the central bank may consider allowing more non-banks to compete in the market.

The Philippine peso PHP= was among the few outliers, strengthening 0.2% after two days of declines.

INDIAN RUPEE

The Indian rupee INR= weakened 0.2% on the day, ahead of the release of July-September economic growth figures on Friday.

Two television channels reported on Wednesday, citing government sources, the growth would slow to around 4.0%. The Indian economy expanded 5.0% in the April-June quarter, which was more than a six-year low.

"Banking and real estate sectors need to improve for INR outlook to improve meaningfully. In the short term, inflows and those hunting for yields could still keep INR supported," Christopher Wong, senior FX Strategist at Maybank Singapore said.

A Reuters poll expects the Indian economy to expand 4.7% in the second quarter, and the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates in December for a sixth time this year, though it may only have a limited impact on the economy.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0540 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.430

109.55

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3649

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.501

30.515

+0.05

Korean won

1179.700

1177.2

-0.21

Baht

30.233

30.233

+0.00

Peso

50.740

50.86

+0.24

Rupiah

14095.000

14090

-0.04

Rupee

71.500

71.35

-0.21

Ringgit

4.172

4.17

-0.05

Yuan

7.027

7.0279

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.430

109.56

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3627

-0.22

Taiwan dlr

30.501

30.733

+0.76

Korean won

1179.700

1115.70

-5.43

Baht

30.233

32.55

+7.67

Peso

50.740

52.47

+3.41

Rupiah

14095.000

14375

+1.99

Rupee

71.500

69.77

-2.42

Ringgit

4.172

4.1300

-1.01

Yuan

7.027

6.8730

-2.20

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

