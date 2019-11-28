EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edgy as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal concerns
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies trod water on Thursday, amid fears that efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war could suffer as Beijing threatened "counter measures" after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong.
"All eyes will be on what kind of responses China would muster, and whether it would derail the trade negotiations," analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note.
Export-focused South Korean won KRW=KFTC, among the most vulnerable to developments on the trade front, depreciated 0.2% to its weakest level against the dollar in nearly a month.
Focus will now turn to a Bank of Korea policy meeting on Friday, when it is widely expected to stand pat, a Reuters poll showed.
Meanwhile, a separate poll showed another month of double-digit contraction for South Korea's exports in November.
China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat against the dollar, despite a firmer fixing by the central bank.
The Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.1% each, while the Thai baht THB=TH was flat.
Thailand's central bank governor on Thursday expressed concern about the rapid strengthening of the baht, and said the central bank has steadily taken action to prevent the currency from rising too fast.
Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said that while there were no clear measures yet, the central bank may consider allowing more non-banks to compete in the market.
The Philippine peso PHP= was among the few outliers, strengthening 0.2% after two days of declines.
INDIAN RUPEE
The Indian rupee INR= weakened 0.2% on the day, ahead of the release of July-September economic growth figures on Friday.
Two television channels reported on Wednesday, citing government sources, the growth would slow to around 4.0%. The Indian economy expanded 5.0% in the April-June quarter, which was more than a six-year low.
"Banking and real estate sectors need to improve for INR outlook to improve meaningfully. In the short term, inflows and those hunting for yields could still keep INR supported," Christopher Wong, senior FX Strategist at Maybank Singapore said.
A Reuters poll expects the Indian economy to expand 4.7% in the second quarter, and the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates in December for a sixth time this year, though it may only have a limited impact on the economy.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0540 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.430
109.55
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3649
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.501
30.515
+0.05
Korean won
1179.700
1177.2
-0.21
Baht
30.233
30.233
+0.00
Peso
50.740
50.86
+0.24
Rupiah
14095.000
14090
-0.04
Rupee
71.500
71.35
-0.21
Ringgit
4.172
4.17
-0.05
Yuan
7.027
7.0279
+0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.430
109.56
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3627
-0.22
Taiwan dlr
30.501
30.733
+0.76
Korean won
1179.700
1115.70
-5.43
Baht
30.233
32.55
+7.67
Peso
50.740
52.47
+3.41
Rupiah
14095.000
14375
+1.99
Rupee
71.500
69.77
-2.42
Ringgit
4.172
4.1300
-1.01
Yuan
7.027
6.8730
-2.20
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.