EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies ease as virus weighs on global economic outlook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with the South Korean won leading the pack, as the rising death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic cast a shadow on global economic outlook.

The toll in mainland China jumped to 636 by the end of Thursday, up by 73 from the previous day, with the number of infections at 31,161.

The yuan CNY=CFXS slipped as much as 0.2% to 6.983 per dollar, and was poised for its second weekly decline.

The Chinese central bank warned that the domestic economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the outbreak, adding that a recovery could be expected once the virus is brought under control.

"Relief gains this week are now showing signs of slowing as reality check plays catch-up," Maybank analysts said in a note.

"Renewed fears of local transmission or rise in spread outside China will dampen sentiment and unwind earlier gains."

Upbeat U.S. economic data, China's stimulus measures and positive headlines regarding the Sino-U.S. trade war gave traders some respite this week amid worries over the virus.

The won KRW=KFTC eased as much as 0.8% to 1,188.70 per dollar, marking its biggest intraday drop in more than a week, and was on track to snap two weeks of declines.

South Korea's vice finance minister said the virus could have a negative impact on the country's domestic consumption, exports and auto industry, adding that market stabilisation measures would be taken if volatility rises.

The Singapore dollar SGD= fell marginally, and was poised for a 1.8% weekly drop, its biggest since November 2016.

DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, downgraded the city-state's 2020 growth rate to 0.9% from 1.4%, due to an expected economic impact from the coronavirus.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= declined 0.4%, while the Thai baht THB=TH and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= softened 0.3% each.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso PHP= was little changed, a day after the central bank cut interest rates and said it was prepared for further easing to shield the economy from the coronavirus impact.

Earlier on Thursday, India's central bank kept rates on hold but worries about the economic impact of the virus outbreak has raised the chances of further monetary policy easing across Asia this year.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0558 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.870

109.99

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3855

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.092

30.082

-0.03

Korean won

1187.500

1179.8

-0.65

Baht

31.160

31.07

-0.29

Peso

50.730

50.76

+0.06

Rupiah

13665.000

13615

-0.37

Rupee

71.240

71.20

-0.06

Ringgit

4.133

4.1225

-0.25

Yuan

6.981

6.9720

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.870

108.61

-1.15

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3444

-3.04

Taiwan dlr

30.092

30.106

+0.05

Korean won

1187.500

1156.40

-2.62

Baht

31.160

29.91

-4.01

Peso

50.730

50.65

-0.16

Rupiah

13665.000

13880

+1.57

Rupee

71.240

71.38

+0.20

Ringgit

4.133

4.0890

-1.06

Yuan

6.981

6.9632

-0.26

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;))

