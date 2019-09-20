EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies advance; rupee surges on India tax cuts

By Shreya Mariam Job

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies advanced on Friday against the dollar with the Indian rupee gaining the most after the country's finance minister announced deep cuts in corporate taxes to revive flagging growth in the region's third-largest economy.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose as much as 0.9% to its strongest since Aug. 9, while stocks in the country looked set for their best day in more than a decade, after Nirmala Sitharaman lowered the effective corporate tax rate and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

She said the lower effective corporate tax rate of 25.75%, versus 30% earlier, would be at par with that at Asian peers.

While markets "have reacted positively to FM's announcement, there are concerns over deteriorating fiscal situation", cautioned Rushabh Maru, currency and commodity analyst with Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The loss of revenue to the tune of 1.450 trillion rupees ($20.43 billion) through corporate tax cuts "will add to the fiscal mess", Maru added.

In neighbouring China, Beijing marginally cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row on Friday but left its five-year rate unchanged to shore up an economy bruised by the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The expected lift to money supply in the market as a result of easing lending rules kept the yuan CNY=CFXS mostly subdued.

The cut in lending rates along with resumption of U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations buoyed investor sentiment and underpinned Asian units.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.4%. The Philippine central bank is set to announce its policy interest rate next week.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID remained little changed.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut interest rates and relaxed lending rules to stimulate growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0603 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0603 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

108

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3783

+0.28

Taiwan dlr

30.958

31.006

+0.16

Korean won

1189.300

1193.6

+0.36

Baht

30.470

30.53

+0.20

Peso

52.040

52.27

+0.44

Rupiah

14050.000

14055

+0.04

Rupee

70.878

71.32

+0.62

Ringgit

4.176

4.19

+0.34

Yuan

7.085

7.0970

+0.17

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

109.56

+1.58

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3627

-0.85

Taiwan dlr

30.958

30.733

-0.73

Korean won

1189.300

1115.70

-6.19

Baht

30.470

32.55

+6.83

Peso

52.040

52.47

+0.83

Rupiah

14050.000

14375

+2.31

Rupee

70.878

69.77

-1.56

Ringgit

4.176

4.1300

-1.10

Yuan

7.085

6.8730

-2.99

($1 = 70.97 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

