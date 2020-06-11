EM ASIA FX-Asia stocks plunge; most currencies weaker

Changes on the day at 0203 GMT

June 12 (Reuters) -

FX

stocks

COUNTRY

latest

prev close

end 2019

latest

prev close

end 2019

Japan

106.790

106.85

108.61

22001.44

22472.91

23656.62

China

7.085

7.0640

6.9632

2891.995

2920.897

3050.124

India

75.780

75.78

71.38

9902

12168.45

Indonesia

14030

13950

13880

4722.19

4854.754

6,299.54

Malaysia

4.273

4.247

4.0890

1530.33

1557.25

1588.76

Philippines*

50.185

50.4

50.65

6476.24

6476.24

7,815.26

S.Korea

1206.300

1196.4

1156.4

2118.59

2176.78

2197.67

Singapore

1.393

1.3929

1.34

2646.02

2704.21

3222.83

Taiwan

29.670

29.733

30.106

11372.78

11535.77

11997.14

Thailand

31.150

30.93

29.91

1396.77

1579.84

* Philippine markets are closed for a national holiday

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

