EM ASIA FX-Asia stocks plunge; most currencies weaker

June 12 (Reuters) -
Changes on the day at 0203 GMT
FX
stocks
COUNTRY
latest
prev close
end 2019
latest
prev close
end 2019
Japan
106.790
106.85
108.61
22001.44
22472.91
23656.62
China
7.085
7.0640
6.9632
2891.995
2920.897
3050.124
India
75.780
75.78
71.38
9902
12168.45
Indonesia
14030
13950
13880
4722.19
4854.754
6,299.54
Malaysia
4.273
4.247
4.0890
1530.33
1557.25
1588.76
Philippines*
50.185
50.4
50.65
6476.24
6476.24
7,815.26
S.Korea
1206.300
1196.4
1156.4
2118.59
2176.78
2197.67
Singapore
1.393
1.3929
1.34
2646.02
2704.21
3222.83
Taiwan
29.670
29.733
30.106
11372.78
11535.77
11997.14
Thailand
31.150
30.93
29.91
1396.77
1579.84
* Philippine markets are closed for a national holiday
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
