EM ASIA FX-Asia currencies edge up as lockdowns ease, BNM meeting in focus

May 5 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were mostly firmer on Tuesday, as easing lockdowns in some parts of the world offset worries about rising tensions between China and the United States.

The slower spread of coronavirus in some countries lifted risk sentiment with New Zealand recording no new cases for a second day in a row and Germany, Finland and New York planning to ease lockdown restrictions.

A rise in oil prices from the prospect of improving demand as social restrictions ease and falling supply also helped boost sentiment. O/R

Meanwhile, investors await the outcome of a policy meeting by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) later on Tuesday where it is expected to cut rates by 50 basis points, its biggest cut since the global financial crisis.

The Southeast Asian economy has been hit with a double whammy of a slump in oil prices and disruptions caused by virus-driven curbs.

ING expects further monetary easing given the pressure on the Malaysian economy from lower oil prices and pandemic worries.

"A greater hit to growth in the current quarter and protracted deflation ahead lead us to add another 50 basis point cut to our BNM policy forecast," Prakash Sakpal, ING's economist for Asia, said in a note.

The ringgit MYR= firmed about 0.2% ahead of the decision.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP was the best performer among emerging Asian currencies gaining 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Philippine annual inflation eased to a five-month low in April. Economists expect the falling price trend to allow more room for the central bank to implement measures to boost economic growth.

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID weakened as much as 0.3% after Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded its weakest economic growth in nearly two decades in the first quarter. The 2.97% growth rate for the quarter was well below the 4.3% predicted by the central bank and the 4.04% forecast by a Reuters poll.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened marginally after April consumer prices fell 2.99% from a year earlier, well below expectations, to mark its biggest decline in more than a decade. A Reuters poll had forecast a 1.20% drop in prices.

Financial markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0601 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.600

106.73

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4165

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

29.811

29.900

+0.30

Baht

32.355

32.33

-0.08

Peso

50.506

50.66

+0.30

Rupiah

15085.00

15050

-0.23

Rupee

75.545

75.71

+0.22

Ringgit

4.310

4.315

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.600

108.61

+1.89

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3444

-4.92

Taiwan dlr

29.811

30.106

+0.99

Korean won

1229.100

1156.40

-5.91

Baht

32.355

29.91

-7.56

Peso

50.506

50.65

+0.29

Rupiah

15030.000

13880

-7.65

Rupee

75.545

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.310

4.0890

-5.13

Yuan

7.063

6.9632

-1.41

