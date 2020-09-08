EM ASIA-Asian currencies mixed; Indonesia's rupiah falls most, Taiwan dollar up

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.910

106.01

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3705

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.290

29.505

+0.73

Korean won

1190.200

1186.4

-0.32

Baht

31.380

31.43

+0.16

Peso

48.592

48.63

+0.08

Rupiah

14825.000

14760

-0.44

Rupee

73.595

73.60

0.00

Ringgit

4.171

4.165

-0.14

Yuan

6.851

6.8470

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.910

108.61

+2.55

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.91

Taiwan dlr

29.290

30.106

+2.79

Korean won

1190.200

1156.40

-2.84

Baht

31.380

29.91

-4.68

Peso

48.592

50.65

+4.24

Rupiah

14825.000

13880

-6.37

Rupee

73.595

71.38

-3.01

Ringgit

4.171

4.0890

-1.97

Yuan

6.851

6.9632

+1.64

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 806 182 2724;))

