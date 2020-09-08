EM ASIA-Asian currencies mixed; Indonesia's rupiah falls most, Taiwan dollar up

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.910
106.01
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3705
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.290
29.505
+0.73
Korean won
1190.200
1186.4
-0.32
Baht
31.380
31.43
+0.16
Peso
48.592
48.63
+0.08
Rupiah
14825.000
14760
-0.44
Rupee
73.595
73.60
0.00
Ringgit
4.171
4.165
-0.14
Yuan
6.851
6.8470
-0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.910
108.61
+2.55
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3444
-1.91
Taiwan dlr
29.290
30.106
+2.79
Korean won
1190.200
1156.40
-2.84
Baht
31.380
29.91
-4.68
Peso
48.592
50.65
+4.24
Rupiah
14825.000
13880
-6.37
Rupee
73.595
71.38
-3.01
Ringgit
4.171
4.0890
-1.97
Yuan
6.851
6.9632
+1.64
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
