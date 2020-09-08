EM ASIA-Asian currencies mixed; Indonesia's rupiah falls most, Taiwan dollar up

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.910

106.01

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3705

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.290

29.505

+0.73

Korean won

1190.200

1186.4

-0.32

Baht

31.380

31.43

+0.16

Peso

48.592

48.63

+0.08

Rupiah

14825.000

14760

-0.44

Rupee

73.595

73.60

0.00

Ringgit

4.171

4.165

-0.14

Yuan

6.851

6.8470

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.910

108.61

+2.55

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.91

Taiwan dlr

29.290

30.106

+2.79

Korean won

1190.200

1156.40

-2.84

Baht

31.380

29.91

-4.68

Peso

48.592

50.65

+4.24

Rupiah

14825.000

13880

-6.37

Rupee

73.595

71.38

-3.01

Ringgit

4.171

4.0890

-1.97

Yuan

6.851

6.9632

+1.64

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.