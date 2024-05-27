News & Insights

Elysee Development’s New Convertible Debenture Offer

May 27, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Elysee Development (TSE:ELC) has released an update.

Elysee Development Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures aiming to raise $2 million. These debentures come with an 8% annual interest rate and can be converted into common shares at $0.38 each before the 48-month maturity date. The funds raised will boost the company’s general working capital, with a minimum investment threshold of $25,000 for interested participants.

