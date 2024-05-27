Elysee Development’s New Convertible Debenture Offer

Elysee Development (TSE:ELC) has released an update.

Elysee Development Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures aiming to raise $2 million. These debentures come with an 8% annual interest rate and can be converted into common shares at $0.38 each before the 48-month maturity date. The funds raised will boost the company’s general working capital, with a minimum investment threshold of $25,000 for interested participants.

For further insights into TSE:ELC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.