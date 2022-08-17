Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$842k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Elys Game Technology, Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ELYS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Elys Game Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Michele Ciavarella for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$3.65 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.76. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Elys Game Technology insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:ELYS Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Elys Game Technology insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$5.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elys Game Technology Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Elys Game Technology insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Elys Game Technology and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

