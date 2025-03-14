$ELVN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ELVN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,393,298 of trading volume.

$ELVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ELVN:

$ELVN insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,748 shares for an estimated $1,759,173 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,363 shares for an estimated $1,294,408 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 43,323 shares for an estimated $1,096,327 .

. ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 42,417 shares for an estimated $996,493 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL sold 10,420 shares for an estimated $293,557

RICHARD A. HEYMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,453 shares for an estimated $202,673 .

. HELEN LOUISE COLLINS (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 816 shares for an estimated $24,482

$ELVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ELVN stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

