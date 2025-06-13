$ELVN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ELVN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,112,619 of trading volume.

$ELVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ELVN:

$ELVN insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 61,702 shares for an estimated $1,353,432 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $725,636 .

. JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $720,084 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $483,698.

$ELVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ELVN stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

