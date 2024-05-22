ElvalHalcor’s Earnings Dip Amidst Economic Headwinds

Viohalco (GB:0QI2) has released an update.

ElvalHalcor, a Viohalco subsidiary, reports a 30.7% decrease in adjusted EBITDA to €48.8 million in Q1 2024, amidst global economic challenges and lower metal prices. Despite a slight increase in sales volume, turnover fell by 12.2% to €816.6 million due to the price decline. The company’s net debt was reduced by €190 million, contributing to a net profit after tax of €14.6 million.

