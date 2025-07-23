$ELV stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ELV stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $164,788,153 of trading volume.

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ELV:

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAIL BOUDREAUX (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 8,500 shares for an estimated $2,438,951 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 775 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 730 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELV Government Contracts

We have seen $296,589,517 of award payments to $ELV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

$ELV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

$ELV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELV recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ELV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $435.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $384.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $327.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $360.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $316.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $435.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Whit Mayo from Leerink Partners set a target price of $310.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/16/2025

