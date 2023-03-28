ELV or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of Elevance Health (ELV) and Doximity (DOCS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Elevance Health has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Doximity has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ELV is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ELV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.18, while DOCS has a forward P/E of 46.91. We also note that ELV has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 12.75.

Another notable valuation metric for ELV is its P/B ratio of 3.06. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DOCS has a P/B of 6.81.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ELV's Value grade of A and DOCS's Value grade of D.

ELV sticks out from DOCS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ELV is the better option right now.

