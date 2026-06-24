ELV Accelerates Clinical Reviews Through Health OS Platform

Elevance Health, Inc. ELV is strengthening its digital healthcare capabilities with new enhancements to Health OS, its secure data platform designed to simplify clinical reviews and utilization management. The platform connects information from electronic health records, laboratories and health information exchanges, enabling providers and health plans to access more complete patient data while reducing administrative burden. The initiative is aimed at supporting faster clinical decisions and a more seamless healthcare experience.

Health OS helps to replace fragmented manual processes with a more connected workflow. Through its integration with Epic's Payer Platform, Health OS is helping streamline inpatient concurrent reviews, where payers and providers evaluate treatment plans during a hospital stay. Traditionally, these reviews have required extensive documentation exchanges, often leading to delays and additional workload. Health OS streamlines this process by securely sharing relevant clinical information in real time.

Early results from participating health systems have been encouraging. Elevance Health reported a 61% decline in prior authorization denials related to insufficient clinical information and around 60% fewer cases placed on hold while awaiting additional information. The platform has also reduced follow-up reviews, appeals and peer-to-peer discussions while saving approximately 15 minutes of administrative work per case in participating systems. Providers have reported greater transparency and fewer documentation requests, allowing them to devote more time to patient care. Health OS is also expanding the use of electronic prior authorization for medical services.

This initiative reflects Elevance Health’s broader strategy of leveraging technology and data analytics to improve healthcare efficiency. As regulatory scrutiny around prior authorization grows across the industry, digital platforms that reduce administrative complexity and accelerate approvals could become a key competitive differentiator.

With approximately 45.4 million medical members as of March 31, 2026, the company has significant scale to benefit from greater administrative efficiency and improved care coordination. Continued adoption of Health OS may support stronger provider relationships, lower operating costs and improved member satisfaction, positioning ELV favorably in the evolving managed-care landscape.

ELV’s Price Performance

Over the past year, ELV shares have risen 5.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%.



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ELV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ELV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, Electromed, Inc. ELMD and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current-year earnings of 12 cents per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. LifeStance Health Group beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, suggesting 16.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Electromed’s current-year earnings of $1.20 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Electromed beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 20.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $74 million, suggesting 15.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current-year earnings of $1.67 per share has witnessed five upward revisions in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. BrightSpring Health Services beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 14.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $15.1 billion, suggesting 16.6% year-over-year growth.

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