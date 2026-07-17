BioTech
ELUT

Elutia Signs Agreement To Sell SimpliDerm Business To Cellution For Up To $11 Mln; Stock Down

July 17, 2026 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elutia Inc. (ELUT) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its SimpliDerm human acellular dermal matrix business to Cellution Biologics Inc. for total consideration of up to $11 million.

As per the transaction agreement, Elutia will receive $8 million in cash at closing, along with up to $3 million in technology transfer and commercial milestone payments over the next 18 months.

The deal closure is expected to occur in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The divestiture aligns with Elutia's strategy to focus its resources on NXT-41x, its antibiotic-eluting biomatrix in development for the $1.5 billion U.S. plastic and reconstructive surgery market.

According to the company, the proceeds further strengthen Elutia's balance sheet without equity dilution and provide additional capital to support its planned commercial launch in 2027.

"This transaction is another decisive step in fortifying Elutia's balance sheet with non-dilutive capital and sharpening our focus on NXT-41x," said Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Elutia.

ELUT has traded between $0.50 and $2.50 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $0.95, down 1.03%.

In the pre-market, ELUT is further down 3.52% at $0.91

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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