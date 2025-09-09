Markets
Elutia To Sell EluPro And CanGaroo Bioenvelopes To Boston Scientific

September 09, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elutia Inc. (ELUT) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its EluPro and CanGaroo bioenvelopes, designed to protect patients receiving implantable medical devices, to Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) for $88 million. Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them.

"Now, with a transformed balance sheet, an established commercial engine and a proven team, we are ready to repeat our success with NXT-41x. This novel technology is designed to transform the $1.5 billion breast reconstruction market and help women recovering from breast cancer to thrive without compromise," said Randy Mills, CEO of Elutia.

