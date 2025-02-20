Elutia Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Elutia Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Elutia Inc. announced that it will disclose its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with accessible dial-in information provided for both U.S. and international investors. The event will be available for live streaming and later access on Elutia’s website. The company, which specializes in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, aims to enhance the compatibility of medical devices with patients, advocating for improved patient care through innovation in implantable technologies.

Full Release



SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed using the following information:







Webcast:





Click here









U.S. Investors:



877-407-8029







International Investors:



201-689-8029







Conference ID:



13751810





Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at



http://investors.elutia.com/



.







About Elutia







Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit



www.Elutia.com



.







Investors:







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners







matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com





