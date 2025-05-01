Elutia Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Elutia Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Elutia Inc. will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors can access the call through a specific phone line or via a webcast on the company's website. Elutia specializes in developing drug-eluting biomatrix technologies aimed at enhancing the compatibility of medical devices for patients. The company aims to support a growing population in need of implantable technologies and is dedicated to "humanizing" medicine for better patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first quarter 2025 financial results signals transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement between management and investors, fostering trust and communication.

Elutia's focus on drug-eluting biomatrix technologies aligns with growing market needs for innovative medical devices, indicating potential for future growth.

The commitment to 'humanizing medicine' highlights the company's mission-driven approach, which may appeal to socially conscious investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Company's announcement of Q1 2025 financial results may indicate potential financial concerns, as the need for a structured presentation suggests a focus on managing investor expectations.



The reliance on a conference call and webcast for financial disclosure may raise questions about transparency, especially if prior performance has not met market expectations.



Absence of specific details about financial metrics or achievements in the press release could lead to negative speculation regarding the company's growth and profitability.

FAQ

When will Elutia release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Elutia will release its Q1 2025 financial results after market close on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the Elutia conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by U.S. investors at 877-407-8029 and international investors at 201-689-8029.

What time does the Elutia conference call start?

The conference call will start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The live and archived webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Elutia website.

What is Elutia's mission?

Elutia aims to humanize medicine by improving compatibility between medical devices and patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELUT Insider Trading Activity

$ELUT insiders have traded $ELUT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, L.P. HIGHCAPE has made 2 purchases buying 840,000 shares for an estimated $2,100,000 and 0 sales.

$ELUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ELUT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SILVER SPRING, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed using the following information:







Webcast:





Click here









U.S. Investors:



877-407-8029







International Investors:



201-689-8029







Conference ID:



13753035





Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at



http://investors.elutia.com/



.







About Elutia







Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit



www.Elutia.com



.







Investors:







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners







matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.