News & Insights

Elton John spends night in hospital after slip at his French home - BBC

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

August 28, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.

The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman said. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.