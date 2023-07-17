Elton John gives evidence by videolink at Kevin Spacey's London trial

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Singer Elton John appeared by videolink in a London court on Monday to give evidence at Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded at London's Southwark Crown Court to 12 charges of sexual offences allegedly committed against four men in Britain between 2001 and 2013.

The offences allegedly took place at a time when he was mainly living and working in Britain, including from 2003 as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The four accusers have said Spacey aggressively groped them and, in the case of one complainant, performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in Spacey's flat, which Spacey last week said was "completely wrong and upsetting".

The two-time Academy Award winner on Monday called John as a witness, with the British singer appearing by videolink from Monaco.

John was asked about Spacey's attendance at a charity event hosted by the singer in the early 2000s, on the way to which Spacey is alleged to have sexually assaulted a driver.

John said Spacey stayed overnight at his and his husband's home in Windsor after the event, but said: "I can't remember him coming down after that."

Prosecutor Christine Agnew also asked John about a photo of the complainant holding an umbrella outside a London theatre as John left the venue on another occasion.

John said he did not recognise the man and would not have noticed him at the time as it was "always a mad rush" to get to his car when he left a venue with photographers outside.

"They could be the queen and I don't notice," he said.

