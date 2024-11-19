Eltek’s Q3 Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Eltek (ELTK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Eltek Ltd. reported a notable 14% increase in third-quarter revenues to $13.5 million, driven by strong demand in the defense, aerospace, and medical sectors. Despite a slight decrease in net income compared to last year, the company’s robust cash reserves of $18.1 million support its growth strategy, including a new manufacturing facility. Eltek also announced a new dividend policy, aiming to distribute up to 25% of net income annually.
For further insights into ELTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here’s Why Jefferies Says “Sell” Palantir (PLTR) Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Xiao-I Corp. (NASDAQ:AIXI)
- Comcast Stock Rises on $7B NBCUniversal Cable Channels Spinoff Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.