Eltek’s Q3 Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Eltek Ltd. reported a notable 14% increase in third-quarter revenues to $13.5 million, driven by strong demand in the defense, aerospace, and medical sectors. Despite a slight decrease in net income compared to last year, the company’s robust cash reserves of $18.1 million support its growth strategy, including a new manufacturing facility. Eltek also announced a new dividend policy, aiming to distribute up to 25% of net income annually.

