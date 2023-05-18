Eltek Surges On First Quarter Results

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) shares are spiking more than 29 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the first-quarter profit of $1.562 million or $0.27 per share, up from $632K or $0.11 per share in the prior year.

Revenues grew to $11.47 million from $9.76 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $5.35, up 35.44 percent from the previous close of $3.95 on a volume of 548,550.

