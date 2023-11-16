Eltek Q3 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter surged to $2.15 million or $0.36 per share from $1.00 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 15 percent to $11.86 million from $10.33 million in the same quarter last year.

