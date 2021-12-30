Eltek Names Ron Freund CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) said its Board has named Ron Freund as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022. He will succeed Alon Mualem. Prior to joining the company, Freund served as the CFO of ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Ophir Tours Ltd.

Eli Yaffe, CEO, said: "We are confident that Freund will be an important factor in Eltek's growth and future success."

Based in Israel, Eltek is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards. Its customers include companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries.

