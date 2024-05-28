News & Insights

Eltek Ltd. Schedules Annual Shareholder Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

Eltek (ELTK) has released an update.

Eltek Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for July 8, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the re-election of board members, approval of amended compensation policies and management agreements, and the appointment of independent auditors. The meeting will also address the approval of bonuses, amendments to terms of options for directors, and the review of the company’s consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2024, are eligible to vote and are encouraged to participate either by proxy or in person to ensure broad representation.

ELTK

