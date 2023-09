(RTTNews) - Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced Tuesday that the company has received a purchase order in the amount of $2.9 million from an existing customer.

The order will be supplied by Eltek over a period of 16 months commencing in February 2024.

