Eltek (ELTK) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Eltek (NasdaqCM:ELTK) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from the latest reported closing price of 13.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eltek. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELTK is 0.02%, an increase of 49.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.81% to 402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 96K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTK by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 82K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 51.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTK by 165.95% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 43.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTK by 190.48% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 40K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Quadrature Capital holds 27K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

Eltek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eltek is Israel's leading manufacturer of printed circuit boards, the core circuitry of most electronic devices. It specializes in the complex high-end of PCB manufacturing, i.e., HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards. Eltek's technologically advanced circuitry solutions are used in today's increasingly sophisticated and compact electronic products.

