Eltek (ELTK) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 11.73 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.49% from the latest reported closing price of 14.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eltek. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELTK is 0.02%, an increase of 133.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.54% to 247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 108K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 43.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTK by 112.81% over the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 40K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

James Investment Research holds 26K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 50.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELTK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Eltek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eltek is Israel's leading manufacturer of printed circuit boards, the core circuitry of most electronic devices. It specializes in the complex high-end of PCB manufacturing, i.e., HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards. Eltek's technologically advanced circuitry solutions are used in today's increasingly sophisticated and compact electronic products.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.