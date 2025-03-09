ELTEK Earnings Preview: Recent $ELTK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ELTEK ($ELTK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,770,000 and earnings of $0.24 per share.
ELTEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of ELTEK stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YELIN LAPIDOT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LTD. added 140,868 shares (+206.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,558,000
- SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 40,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $442,564
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 36,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,972
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 16,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,251
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 15,901 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $173,479
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC removed 15,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,143
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 8,913 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,577
