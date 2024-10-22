News & Insights

Elsight Secures $7.35 Million Note Conversion Boost

October 22, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has secured commitments to convert approximately $7.35 million in convertible notes from prominent investors, enhancing its financial stability and supporting its growth ambitions. With the conversion set for December 2024, the company aims to maintain its accelerated growth and capital expenditure. This move reflects investor confidence in Elsight’s potential as it advances its connectivity solutions.

