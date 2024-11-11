News & Insights

Elsight Ltd. Issues New Equity Options for Growth

November 11, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has announced the issuance of unquoted equity options, set to expire in August 2029, with exercise prices ranging from $0.60 to $1.80. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, aiming to align staff interests with company growth. Investors may view this as a strategic effort to boost company performance and enhance shareholder value.

