Elsight Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Elsight Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding interest of director Howard Andrew Digby, who increased his direct holdings by acquiring 18,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This move raises his total direct shareholding to 384,426 shares while maintaining his indirect interests.

