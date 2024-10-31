News & Insights

Stocks

Elsight Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

October 31, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding interest of director Howard Andrew Digby, who increased his direct holdings by acquiring 18,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This move raises his total direct shareholding to 384,426 shares while maintaining his indirect interests.

For further insights into AU:ELS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.