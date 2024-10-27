Elsight Ltd. Achieves Record Growth and Major Defence Order

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has reported impressive financial growth with a 70% revenue increase in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven largely by a significant rise in defence sector sales. The company secured its largest-ever military order, marking a major milestone in its strategic focus on defence, and achieved a notable debt reduction by converting approximately A$7.4 million of convertible notes. This strong performance positions Elsight for continued growth, particularly with anticipated revenues from new defence contracts.

For further insights into AU:ELS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.