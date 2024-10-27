News & Insights

Elsight Ltd. Achieves Record Growth and Major Defence Order

October 27, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has reported impressive financial growth with a 70% revenue increase in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven largely by a significant rise in defence sector sales. The company secured its largest-ever military order, marking a major milestone in its strategic focus on defence, and achieved a notable debt reduction by converting approximately A$7.4 million of convertible notes. This strong performance positions Elsight for continued growth, particularly with anticipated revenues from new defence contracts.

