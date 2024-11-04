News & Insights

Elsight Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, David Furstenberg, who acquired an additional 17,175 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition brings Furstenberg’s total holdings to over 202,000 shares, reflecting his growing interest and confidence in the company’s prospects.

