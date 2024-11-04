Elsight Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, David Furstenberg, who acquired an additional 17,175 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition brings Furstenberg’s total holdings to over 202,000 shares, reflecting his growing interest and confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ELS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.