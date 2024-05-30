Else Nutrition Shake Wins Mom’s Choice Award

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSE:BABY) has released an update.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has garnered acclaim with its plant-based Ready-to-Drink Kids Vanilla Shake, earning the Mom’s Choice Award for excellence in family-friendly products. The award signifies the product’s high caliber across various categories including quality, design, and value as judged by an expert and consumer panel. This accolade serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to offering top-tier nutritional options for families.

