Else Nutrition Rolls Out New Kids Shakes Nationwide

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSE:BABY) has released an update.

Else Nutrition has expanded its offerings at Canada’s largest grocery chain with the launch of its new Kids Ready-to-Drink Plant-Powered Shakes in over 300 locations nationwide. These convenient and healthy shakes, available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, cater to the nutritional needs of children and the growing demand for plant-based options among health-conscious families.

For further insights into TSE:BABY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.