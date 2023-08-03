Else Nutrition Holdings (BABYF) Price Target Decreased by 76.49% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC:BABYF) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an decrease of 76.49% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.78 to a high of 0.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Else Nutrition Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABYF is 0.12%, an increase of 176.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.58% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EATV - VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 64.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABYF by 221.72% over the last quarter.

ENVAX - Environmental Sustainability Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

