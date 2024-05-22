News & Insights

Else Nutrition Expands Reach in Quebec with Marche Tau

May 22, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSE:BABY) has released an update.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has announced a significant expansion in the Canadian market by partnering with Marche Tau, a leading Quebec natural health retailer, to offer their entire range of plant-based nutrition products. This move marks a major milestone for the company, making its products available to Quebec’s population of 10 million, both in-store and online. The collaboration highlights Else Nutrition’s commitment to providing clean, family-friendly nutrition and solidifies its growing presence in Canada.

