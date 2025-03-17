ELS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.19, changing hands as high as $68.86 per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.82 per share, with $76.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.44.

