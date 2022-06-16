Elrond (EGLD) Surged 24% Today as the Broader Crypto Market Slips

Today, the cryptocurrency project Elrond saw a surprising double-digit surge of 24% in the price of its native coin EGLD. In contrast, the overall crypto category slipped 2% as investors process through the Federal Reserve's decision yesterday to increase interest rates 0.75% -- marking the largest single-day hike since 1994.

EGLD is often called eGold, which seems fitting today as its price across cryptocurrency exchanges jumped as high as $57.50 over the past 24 hours -- it has retraced a bit since then, however. It also had a whooping 85% pump in trading volume over the same timeframe as a mini-FOMO run appears to be occurring around one of the few bright spots today within the crypto space.

At the time of writing, most other cryptos in the top-10 projects based on market value were trading down including: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, and XRP. By comparison to those other blockchains, Elrond's website boasts that it's 1000 times faster than it used to be, and able to process 15,000 smart contracts per second while providing settlement for each of those transactions in seconds for only fractions of a penny.

Is Elrond a buy?

The EGLD coin hit its peak price of $542.58 on Nov. 23, 2021, and even at today's intraday top, it was still 89% off its all-time high.

This is not financial advice, just opinions based on observation, and every investor needs to gauge their own risk levels and conduct their own research. However, it seems as if the crypto markets are nearing a bottom, and a deeply-discounted yet proven project such as Elrond with a lot of upside potential might be worth considering as an opportunity to begin dollar-cost averaging into crypto.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

