Elringklinger Slips To Q3 Loss, Orders Climb; Backs FY24 Margin View

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK), a German car spare parts maker, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss, after non-controlling interests, was 56.2 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 7.8 million euros.

Loss per share was 0.89 euro, compared to profit per share of 0.12 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT grew 1.3 percent from last year to 23.0 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.2 percent from 5.0 percent last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA was 51.2 million euros, up 7.3 percent from the prior year.

Group revenue fell 2.4 percent to 440.8 million euros from prior year's 451.6 million euros. The company recorded slight organic revenue growth of 0.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Order intake, however, climbed 27.7 percent from last year to 481.3 million euros, and order backlog edged up 0.8 percent to 1.29 billion euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company still expects adjusted EBIT margin to be around 5 percent of consolidated revenue. The Group expects revenue to be positioned slightly below the previous year's level in organic terms.

Following the signing of the sales agreement for the two Group companies based in Sevelen (CH) and Buford (USA), the transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.