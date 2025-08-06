ElringKlinger Slides To Loss In Q2; Maintains FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (ELLRY, EGKLF, ZIL2.DE), an automotive supplier, on Wednesday reported net loss in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss came in at 9.2 million euros compared with the income of 9.8 million euros in the previous year.

Loss per share was 0.15 euros versus earnings per share of 0.15 last year.

EBITDA decreased to 35.8 million euros from 49.7 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT increased to 24.2 million euros from 22.5 million euros last year.

Order intake for the quarter decreased to 295.6 million euros from 364.9 million euros last year.

Revenue declined to 408.3 million euros from 445 million euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook despite ongoing global economic uncertainty and volatility, particularly affecting the automotive sector.

The company still anticipated organic revenue to remain around prior-year levels, with an adjusted EBIT margin of about 5%, operating free cash flow between 1% and 3% of revenue, and an adjusted ROCE of around 6%. All other financial and medium-term targets remain unchanged.

On Tuesday, ElringKlinger closed trading 1.04% higher at 4.3759 euros on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.