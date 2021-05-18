ElringKlinger Shareholders Approve All Items

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority at 116th Annual General Meeting.

In addition to the submission of the approved annual financial statements, the agenda also included the resolution on a new compensation system for the Management Board, which was passed by the Annual General Meeting and is applicable as from January 1, 2021.

The shareholders also approved the compensation system for the Supervisory Board and the associated amendment to the Articles of Association. In addition, they approved the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board with 98% and 97% of the votes respectively. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, was appointed as auditor.

